A healthy you in 2022, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Keep your mind and body healthy in 2022 by following these five easy tips:
• Annual physical: Having a yearly physical is an important part of staying healthy. Everyone over the age of 50 should see their physician yearly for important screenings and tests.
• Get moving: Do something physical at least three times a week. Take a walk around the block, garden, or browse your local farmer’s market to support the community.
• Hydrate: Drinking water flushes out unhealthy toxins. To jazz up the taste, add slices of lemon, lime, orange, or fresh berries.
• Make your meals count : Try to eat three meals a day, incorporating fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grain foods while minimizing processed and high-fat foods.
• Mental health: Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Be kind to yourself & stay connected to friends and family.
