×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

A healthy you in 2022, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

  • Sponsored Content

Sponsored by 

Keep your mind and body healthy in 2022 by following these five easy tips:

Annual physical: Having a yearly physical is an important part of staying healthy. Everyone over the age of 50 should see their physician yearly for important screenings and tests.

Get moving: Do something physical at least three times a week. Take a walk around the block, garden, or browse your local farmer’s market to support the community.

Hydrate: Drinking water flushes out unhealthy toxins. To jazz up the taste, add slices of lemon, lime, orange, or fresh berries.

Make your meals count : Try to eat three meals a day, incorporating fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grain foods while minimizing processed and high-fat foods.

Mental health: Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Be kind to yourself & stay connected to friends and family.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with your Baton Rouge Clinic physician, click here.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Local physician Dr. Henry Barham hopes to save lives with work on new COVID-19 preventatives
NEXT ARTICLE
Brittany Lawrence is bringing healthy, holistic options to Zachary

Latest Stories