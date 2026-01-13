New year, better connection: Therapist-recommended relationship resolutions for 2026

In her work with couples as a mental help therapist, Jennifer R. Jones of The Family Counselor says she recognizes that one of the most important ways to strengthen relationships is also one of the most difficult: “maintaining communication, connection and closeness.”

“However, these are a part of the foundation of your relationship and what keep you, individually and as a partner, growing,” Jones says. “We show up to work for a paycheck, and we show up for friends and family to experience connection and support. In the same way, how we show up in our romantic relationship directly shapes the joy, closeness and emotional fulfillment we receive from it.”

Strong romantic relationships have additional benefits, Jones adds; they are linked to improved mental and physical health, healthier lifestyle habits, stronger coping skills and even longer lifespans. Who wouldn’t want all that?

The start of a new year is a great time to refocus on your relationship, so Jones shared with 225 a practical resolution that can be put in place right now: the “2:2:2 rule.”

“The 2:2:2 rule is to have a date every two weeks, a short getaway every two months, and a vacation every two years,” Jones says. “[This] helps to build and maintain connection through consistent, scheduled experiences rather than irregular, hard-to-plan or missed chances for time together. Regular dates keep intimacy present and alive, short getaways allow a break from routine often enough but without too much disruption, and longer vacations create continued movement toward shared experiences and space for a deeper emotional connection.”

Jones says she recommends putting all of these “appointments” on the calendar at the beginning of the year and staying mindful of the importance of these scheduled dates as you plan other activities each month. “Allow these times together to be a sign to your partner of your intentionality to continue to invest in the relationship and in each other,” she says.

Read more 2026 resolution ideas from Jones and other local experts in this story from the January 2026 issue of 225 Magazine, on newsstands now.