Green space and mural among plans for Baton Rouge General Mid City revamp

One year after reopening its acute care facilities, Baton Rouge General Mid City has announced plans to renovate and revamp the hospital on Florida Boulevard with a new entrance, event space and a mural.

Plans for a new front entrance of the hospital include removing the fence and staff parking lot that face Florida Boulevard to open up a “park-like” area with green space and outdoor seating. The new area could host events such as BRG’s pumpkin patch, health screening drives and a holiday lights display, as well as other community-driven events, hospital officials say.

BRG is collaborating with The Walls Project to commission an 800-square-foot mural for the side of the hospital. Work on the project is set to begin soon, with an anticipated June completion.