GREEN PEEL: New skin in 5 days, sponsored by Black and Blanc Aesthetics

More than 60 years ago, Christine Schrammek built the foundation for the original GREEN PEEL® Herbal Peeling Treatment. The basis is a mixture of nine selected herbs containing enzymes, minerals and vitamins, which are massaged thoroughly into the skin. There are three different GREEN PEEL options—Classic, Energy, and Fresh up.

GREEN PEEL Classic is for regeneration and renewal with a peeling effect. GREEN PEEL Energy is for vitality and skin regeneration without the peeling effect. It helps reduce age-related skin appearances as well as impurities from pigment disorders. GREEN PEEL Fresh Up gives your skin the boost it needs without the peeling effect. It revitalizes the skin cells and is the ideal solution for tired skin. All three options stimulate blood circulation, allowing your skin to properly absorb the skin care products, leading to a noticeable improvement of the skin’s appearance.

