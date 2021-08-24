The good news about the Tigers returning from a rough season? The only way to go is up, predicts Matt Moscona

The Purple and Gold Redemption Tour 2021 is nearing.
After failing to reach eight wins and missing a bowl game last year—for the first time since B.S. (Before Saban)—LSU looks to restore the natural order of the college football universe.
If COVID-19 taught us anything, it’s to mark your schedule in pencil. Here are the planned tour stops.
Sept. 4 at UCLA
LSU will open against Chip Kelly’s Bruins at the Rose Bowl. The Tigers opened against Kelly’s Oregon squad in 2011, and that season proved to be special.
Sept. 11 vs. McNeese
Ed Orgeron takes on his son Cody, the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. And that should be the only interesting part of this game.
Sept. 18 vs. Central Michigan
The last time head coach Jim McElwain was in Tiger Stadium, his Gators upset LSU and then-interim head coach Orgeron. Those Gators might not have been scared to play in Death Valley, but these Chippewas should be.
Sept. 25 at Mississippi State
After upsetting LSU in last year’s opener, State finished just 3-7 under Mike Leach’s year one. This squad won’t be much better.
Oct. 2 vs. Auburn
Since lighting victory cigars in 1999, Auburn has lost 10 consecutive times in Baton Rouge. Can new coach Bryan Harsin end the streak? The attempt could come with former-LSU Tiger-turned-Auburn-Tiger
T.J. Finley under center.
Oct. 9 at Kentucky
The quintessential Trap Game. Kentucky has only beaten LSU 16 times in its nearly six-decade-long series, but 11 have come in Lexington.
Oct. 16 vs. Florida
Insert shoe-throwing-joke here.
Oct. 23 at Ole Miss
The Rebs nearly pulled off the upset in Baton Rouge last year and might have the SEC’s best offense in 2021. Orgeron has not lost to his former squad as LSU head coach. Hold your breath.
Nov. 6 at Alabama
Is this the year we finally see the Saban Era start to fade? Hey! Stop laughing!
Nov. 13 vs. Arkansas
Will the Hogs be motivated after LSU plucked the team’s offensive line coach? Come on, I’m trying.
Nov. 20 vs. ULM
LSU played some iconic games against Terry Bowden while he was at Auburn. This one will not be added to the list.
Nov. 27 vs. Texas A&M
Oddsmakers are high on these Aggies. I am not. LSU could spoil the best season in College Station in decades.
Additional tour dates could be added at a later time—notably Atlanta, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana.
This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride 2021 issue of 225 magazine.