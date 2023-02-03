Gonzales building one of the nation’s first two Girl Scout Dream Lab headquarters

Girl Scouts Louisiana East is about to level up. Earlier this month, the organization announced plans to bring its Gonzales headquarters onto the national stage with the Girl Scout Dream Lab, a new headquarters space under construction near Cabela’s as part of a grant pilot program.

One of the first two such headquarters in the nation, the Dream Lab aims to be a centralized location for all sorts of troop activities, from hands-on activities to outdoor skills training to shopping for Girl Scouts apparel.

With construction to begin in a couple of weeks and an opening date set for mid-May, the Girl Scout Dream Lab announcement arrives just in time for this year’s cookie-selling season, which began on Jan. 20. (Even that program has elevated its scope this year, with a new cookie offering—Raspberry Rally—available online only as a way to leverage troop members’ e-commerce skills.)