Give your pup a place in the spotlight by entering inRegister’s Dog Days of Summer contest

Ever since the July 2000 release of the Baha Men classic “Who Let the Dogs Out?,” we’ve associated summer with our canine companions. Can you blame us? The song is hard to forget, as is our annual Dog Days of Summer contest, which is back this month. From now through June 10, we’re asking loving dog owners to submit pics of their pups for possible publication in our upcoming July issue.

Here’s how to enter:

Email [email protected] with just a few sentences about why your dog is the best. Include a high-resolution photo of your dog. Please include your dog’s name and its breed, if you know it. Include your own first and last name. Send it all in by Friday, June 10.

The winning canines will earn a spot in the issue, with other favorite pups featured in our [email protected] newsletter, as well as on our Instagram page. Be sure to follow along for all of the action. And check out last year’s winners in this story from the inRegister archives.