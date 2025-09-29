Giddy up for this year’s Federales Fest, with cowboy-approved music, food, activities and more

The Federales Fest will once again light up local horse farm Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge this Saturday, Oct. 4. Don your cowboy hats, slip on your boots and get ready to jam out to country, rock ‘n’ roll and Americana tunes.

Headliners for the festival include Paul Cauthen, George Porter Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners, Sam Morrow, Scenic Highway and many more. Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge stands as the ideal venue for this culmination of music, dancing and community, says festival organizer J. Hover.

“It’s a transforming feeling being in the heart of Mid City and finding your way down this beautiful country road, passing by Arabian horses and then eventually getting back toward the stables and the horse arena where the event itself takes place,” Hover says.

Expect to hear music all night long and enjoy other activities, such as a kids’ ninja obstacle course and a mechanical bull, to round out the western outlaw aesthetic.

“Everyone’s giddied up in their cowboy and cowgirl outfits, and kids are having a blast. You can find yourself back in the western days having a great time in a beautiful space,” Hover says.

The festival has partnered with Be Positive, a nonprofit designed to help the next generation of Louisiana chefs, musicians, and artists. It has also partnered with the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, an organization that helps kids start their own businesses. The festival will invite about 20 to 30 local children to sell their wares and promote good business practices.

Planning the Federales Fest takes around six to eight months of dedicated preparation. It all started three years ago as a replacement for Bandito Fest, a free festival in Baton Rouge that was shut down because of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to make this festival sustainable for years to come,” Hover says. “We’ve got great community support to ensure that happens.”

This year’s general admission tickets are $75. VIP access is $250 and includes complimentary drinks and food. Year after year, the fest continues to be a near sell out.

“I think its [success] is turning people on to some music they may not have heard of and highlighting local and regional acts,” Hover says.

Federales Fest is Saturday, Oct. 4, from noon to 11 p.m. Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge is at 6300 Jefferson Highway. Head to the event’s website for more info and to purchase tickets.