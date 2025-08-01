Get ready for fall football with 225’s August 2025 and Tiger Pride 2025 issues, on stands now

Garrett Nussmeier has heard the comparisons. They’re far too easy to make. A second-year starting quarterback coming off a breakout season paired with an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions around him.

The last two times that happened at LSU, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels each went home with the Heisman Trophy.

But Nussmeier says he isn’t trying to be the next Burrow or Daniels. He’s just gonna be Garrett.

So, who is Nussmeier? Fans know the 6-foot-2, 200-pound gunslinger for his lively, accurate arm, his poise under pressure, and his passion for the purple-and-gold. But it’s the intangibles that make Nussmeier uniquely positioned to carve out his own piece of history.

For our August 2025 cover story, 225‘s Mark Clements sat down with Nussmeier to unpack those intangibles and talk the season ahead.

What else is in store for the team? We’re digging into it in our latest edition of Tiger Pride, an annual standalone publication that pays homage to the passion and pageantry of LSU Football.

The season lineup brings plenty of matchups worth hitting the road for, as faceoffs with Clemson in South Carolina and Vanderbilt in Nashville provide excuses to check some destinations off your travel list. Mike the Tiger’s Habitat turns 20 this year, marking two decades of face-to-face visits with the country’s only live tiger mascot. And the Golden Band from Tigerland’s fourth-ever female drum major takes the field.

Also in this month’s issue, learn about the history of The Chimes, the many attractions to explore at the West Baton Rouge Museum, which other LSU Athletics matchups to watch in the coming year and much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

August 2025

Tiger Pride 2025