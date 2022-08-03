Get ready for football season with 225’s annual ‘Tiger Pride’ edition

There’s a new air of excitement around the LSU football program that hasn’t quite been there since the Tigers’ historic 2019 season. That’s not to say that anyone in Baton Rouge is expecting a rerun of that magical year. But any time a new coach takes over, a wave of confidence and optimism naturally follows.

Especially when that coach comes with a resume like Brian Kelly’s. The former Notre Dame and Cincinnati head coach has earned more victories than any active coach in major college football, amassing a record of 284-97-2 so far in his career. The Tigers’ new coach brings with him a wealth of knowledgeable and experienced assistants.

In the 2022 edition of Tiger Pride, the 225 team chats with LSU players and coaches to paint a picture of what LSU might look like come fall. “I think we’re sneaky good,” offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock promises.

LSU is also prepping to host Southern University for the first time in football history. We spoke with representatives from both schools to hear what it will be like for the cross-town schools to face off—and what fans can expect from the Human Jukebox’s first performance in Tiger Stadium.

From food to fashion to even more football, there’s plenty between these pages to get you ready for the fall. So bust out your lucky jerseys, dust off those tailgating tools, and get ready to spend Saturdays with 102,000 of your closest friends. Because there’s a new, exciting era beginning at LSU.

Flip through it all below, or pick up a print copy of the August issue of 225 on newsstands now around the Capital Region to find this special issue inside.