Friday the 13th ‘tattoo holiday’ returns this month at local shops

The shop’s artists Chris Starscream, Magic Morgan, Kyle Thackrey and Froggy Melancon have prepped flash designs. Starting at noon, walk-in clients can get any of those designs as line work, shaded or colored with up to three hues.

Starscream and Morgan say the tradition of tattooing special designs on Friday the 13th has a long history—dating at least to the ’40s or ’50s.

Not all tattoo shops are keen on this holiday, though. Whether they dislike offering discounts on their work or only work by appointment, some artists have their own reasons for warding off the day when it makes an appearance a few times a year.

“Me, personally, I don’t see a problem with doing it as a special for a day,” Starscream says. “Sure, we (don’t) make a lot of money off of it, but if they liked the tattoo, they’re more prone to come back to us for their next tattoo. So it’s just a good exposure.”

Most tattoo artists usually work by appointment, Starscream says, so participating in Friday the 13th walk-ins can be a nice change of pace. He says the small, low priced tattoos bring in a variety of customers, both old and new.

“We’ll get a lot of our regular clients, so it’s like a treat for them. But for the people that have never come here before, it exposes them to the shop and gets them in,” Starscream says. “Sometimes it’s their first tattoo. … It’s kind of like a way to dip their toes in and see if they want to do it.” Find it on Instagram at @leviathanstudiostattoo.

Where to find Friday the 13th specials

A few local tattoo shops that participate:

Art Addiction Tattoo

13580 Coursey Blvd.

Body Images Tattoo

3607 Government St.

Leviathan Studios

5830 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite A-4

Safe Voyage

1500 Florida Ave.

Stronghold Tattoo

3358 Drusilla Lane, Suite 6D

Tips for trying Flash Tat Friday

Starscream’s and Morgan’s advice about getting tattooed:

• Availability is first come, first served, so get there early.

• Bring your ID.

• Eat before you go.

• Come with a good attitude and open mind.

This article was originally published in a January 2023 edition of 225 Daily. It has been updated for the October 2023 issue of 225 magazine.