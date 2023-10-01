Friday the 13th ‘tattoo holiday’ returns this month at local shops

Friday the 13th is anything but an unlucky calendar date at Leviathan Studios. On this special day at the Sherwood Forest Boulevard tattoo shop, artists get ready to celebrate with exclusive designs and discounted prices. It’s a longtime unofficial tattoo holiday not just around the country, but in Baton Rouge, too.
Leading up to the big day, tattoo artists create what they call a “flash sheet” composed of pre-drawn designs offered at a discounted price. Usually, these sheets have horror movie characters or lucky number 13s, but it’s all up to the artist.
And this month, Leviathan Studios artists are revved up for the big day: Friday, Oct. 13.
The shop’s artists Chris Starscream, Magic Morgan, Kyle Thackrey and Froggy Melancon have prepped flash designs. Starting at noon, walk-in clients can get any of those designs as line work, shaded or colored with up to three hues.
Starscream and Morgan say the tradition of tattooing special designs on Friday the 13th has a long history—dating at least to the ’40s or ’50s.
Not all tattoo shops are keen on this holiday, though. Whether they dislike offering discounts on their work or only work by appointment, some artists have their own reasons for warding off the day when it makes an appearance a few times a year.
“Me, personally, I don’t see a problem with doing it as a special for a day,” Starscream says. “Sure, we (don’t) make a lot of money off of it, but if they liked the tattoo, they’re more prone to come back to us for their next tattoo. So it’s just a good exposure.”
Most tattoo artists usually work by appointment, Starscream says, so participating in Friday the 13th walk-ins can be a nice change of pace. He says the small, low priced tattoos bring in a variety of customers, both old and new.
“We’ll get a lot of our regular clients, so it’s like a treat for them. But for the people that have never come here before, it exposes them to the shop and gets them in,” Starscream says. “Sometimes it’s their first tattoo. … It’s kind of like a way to dip their toes in and see if they want to do it.” Find it on Instagram at @leviathanstudiostattoo.