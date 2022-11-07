Former Spanish Moon site has been scooped up by local design firm for new HQ

Historic bar and music venue The Spanish Moon has been purchased for $385,000 by Baton Rouge design and branding firm TILT, Elifin Realty announced last week.

The new owners plan to make the building the company’s headquarters, Bonvillain says. But it’s not ready for its new tenants just yet.

“They’re finalizing architectural plans and everything like that, but it’s going to be a substantial renovation,” he says.

TILT will keep some elements of the bar intact, Bonvillain confirms. For instance, some of the booths and certain fixtures will stay in place. But as far as everything else, it will be a “top-to-bottom renovation” that will see new windows, paint, flooring and offices installed, among a bevy of other updates to modernize the space.

The building went on sale June 30, and Bonvillain says the partners at TILT jumped at the chance to pursue the purchase as soon as it hit the market. “It was kind of a no-brainer.”

In addition to locating the company in the building, they’re also considering sharing the space with other partners, vendors or new lessors, but they’re still thinking about the different ways they can use the building in the future.

