Follow the Leader: Cultivated Roots Wellness Salon

ASK THE EXPERT

I am a trichologist, a specialist who focuses on hair loss and scalp disorders. I recognize that hair loss is a symptom that can be triggered by one of many underlying causes. My goal is to find the root cause and achieve a positive outcome.

GOOD ADVICE

Gut health is the starting point in helping my clients on their hair growth journey. There is a shift from “we are what we eat” to “we are what we can process and absorb.” Optimal digestion is the first step to good health and overall wellness.

WHAT’S TRENDING?

I pay close attention to the research involving natural products. Research into the effectiveness of plant products like CBD oil in treating hair loss is being reviewed. I rely heavily on the power of plants for long-term results with minimal side effects.