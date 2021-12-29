Follow the Leader: Black & Blanc Aesthetics

I provide aesthetic skin services such as facials, chemical peels, and dermaplaning. My passion for aesthetics and education makes me a leader in my industry. I keep up with current trends and I plan to never stop learning.
GOOD ADVICE
I always preach, “Drink water.” Our bodies are roughly 60% water, so we need it. And remember to make time for yourself doing something you enjoy, something that doesn’t cause stress.
WHAT’S TRENDING?
Medical aesthetics. We are planning to convert to a medical spa soon to offer aesthetic treatments such as microneedling and laser hair removal.