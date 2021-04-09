×
Follow along for one day in the life of Baton Rouge’s vibrant arts scene

  • By inRegister Staff

A painter. A dancer. A fiddler. A florist. 

Artists from 15 varied disciplines are all highlighted in inRegister’s annual look at Baton Rouge’s vibrant local arts community, as captured by four photographers on a single day. Journey with the inRegister team from dawn until dusk as its photographers and writers peek in on talented Baton Rougeans who reveal that even after a year full of challenges, the creative spirit is alive and well in our city.

Read on for the full story from inRegister‘s April 2021 issue.


