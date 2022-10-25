Flu season is here! sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Influenza, also known as the flu, is a common, highly contagious viral illness. The most common symptoms are fever, cough, and body aches. However, a sore throat, headache, nasal discharge, and weakness or fatigue may also occur. The severity of symptoms can range from mild enough to manage at home, to severe illness requiring hospitalization and respiratory support.

The best way to fight influenza is to prevent it in the first place. Once you have been infected, it’s hard to predict the course of the disease and the complications that may arise. Getting your flu shot every year is crucial in preventing the influenza virus.

Our walk-in flu shots are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Baton Rouge Clinic Immunization Clinic, 7473 Perkins Road. No appointment needed. For more information about the flu, click here.

