For the first time ever, the Southern Jaguars go head to head with the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium

Though they wear different colors, the two historic universities, just 15 minutes apart, have many similarities. They both have a proud and devoted fanbase, a booming tailgating culture, award-winning bands and are the alma mater for many notable players from the NFL.

Some former Southern Jaguars that went to the NFL include Los Angeles Rams Isiah Robertson and Kansas City Chiefs Robert Holmes. Former LSU Tigers can also be spotted in NFL teams all over the country, like Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jamal Adams with the Seattle Seahawks and Tyrann Matthieu with the New Orleans Saints.

“This will be historic,” says Roman Banks, athletic director at Southern. “In lieu of what’s going on in our country, we’re bringing people together. This will engage all races in the city. Just to join hands in the city of Baton Rouge is going to be admirable and inspirational.”

Conversations about an LSU versus Southern game have circulated for years.

“We’ve been working hard to make this game happen,” Banks says. “We’ve been trying for several years. By fate, the time is now.”

Cue up the sports anthem “We Ready” by Archie Eversole, because football fans and band alums and supporter alike are eager for the highly anticipated game.

“I definitely think this game is necessary,” Tiger Band alumna Kim Linton Billiot says. “It is good for LSU to lend their support to Southern and bring Baton Rouge together. I look forward to being wowed by the Human Jukebox and listening to my all-time favorite Tiger Band.”

Outside of the football game, the music performances are enough reason to attend the flagship school face-off. It’s not every day you get to see The Human Jukebox, a world-renowned band that has worked alongside superstars like Beyoncé and Lizzo, play on LSU’s turf.

“I am looking forward to the atmosphere in Tiger Stadium,” says Ingram Scott, the parent of a Human Jukebox student. “Having our son playing in the Southern Human Jukebox that day will be the cherry on top.”

No matter what team you’re supporting, the game is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that many Baton Rougeans would love to see happen again.

“Hopefully this will be the beginning of a series,” Scott says. “They should at least play every three to four years. It will give the players and support staff a chance to build stronger relationships.” subr.edu and lsusports.net

This article was originally published in the August 2022 Tiger Pride issue of 225 magazine.