First Look: Parish Pets hosts grand opening in new Government Street space this Saturday

Hand-sewn dog collars and leashes, sustainably-made pet food and animal-themed gifts are among the many pet-centric products at Parish Pets’ new location at 4414 Government St., hosting its grand opening this Saturday, Jan. 31.

Expect boutique vendors, music by DJ Klitz, dirty sodas and snacks from Bayou Bubbles and Bites, face painting and free bandanas airbrushed with pets’ names for the first 50 customers, says owner Nikki Kipps.

Parish Pets started more than 10 years ago when Kipps, a former orthopedic surgery scrub tech, began sewing dog collars as a distraction while on leave after back surgery. Looking for a creative outlet, she bought an inexpensive sewing machine with the intention of teaching herself to sew headbands and simple clothing. Her first project ended up being something for her cocker spaniel.

“I looked at my dog’s collar one day, and I said, ‘That’s boring,’” she recalls. “I thought I could make something better.”

She watched YouTube for guidance and was soon making dog collars for her friends’ pets. The hobby quickly morphed into a side hustle, with Kipps selling festive collars and leashes at outdoor markets and through her own Etsy store. That led to launching a retail storefront on S. Foster Drive in 2021. Parish Pets’ original 900-square-foot store had room for her growing inventory, which also included homemade dog treats and specialty pet toys.

After four years of robust sales, Kipps needed larger digs. She moved into the former Hair Art & Co. building on Government Street in November, more than double the square footage of her previous location. The new shop has ample room for retail and a large production area where Kipps still makes collars, leashes and pet bandanas.

The store stocks numerous brands of ethically sourced pet foods and treats, a big priority for Kipps’ clientele.

“We like to carry things you can’t find in the big box stores,” she says, pointing out lines like Open Farm and SquarePet, a vet-formulated line of dog food that doesn’t require a prescription. “Not only are they great foods, but they’re products that are planet-conscious, and that’s become really important to a lot of people.”

One of the store’s biggest draws, Kipps says, is its bulk treat wall, where owners select from what seems an unusual collection of goods. Bins hold dried duck heads, cow ears, beef tracheas, chicken feet, buffalo cheek chips and other natural treats. Gothic sounding as they are, such options appeal to pet owners looking for healthy alternatives to synthetic rawhide, Kipps says.

“Rawhide is not something pets can naturally digest,” she says. “It’s really like them chewing a piece of leather or a sock. These are all safe and a lot of them offer really good health benefits.”

Kipps’ handmade sturdy collars come in friendly colors and patterns, including seasonal designs—like purple, green and gold for Mardi Gras. Her Parish Pets line is joined by those of other regional makers like Mid City Seams in Baton Rouge. It’s one of a handful of local small businesses she carries. Another is House of Blue Cats Designs, which makes kitty kickers and other cat toys.

Parish Pets’ new space will be able to host pet adoptions, thanks to an ample, fenced-in backyard, Kipps says. She’s also considering puppy yoga, pet vaccinations and other special events. Festive outdoor murals painted on the side of the building by MarcFreshArt feature the faces of furry friends submitted and voted on by Parish Pets’ Instagram followers.

“That’s one of the reasons we wanted this new location,” Kipps says. “Because there’s so much potential here.”

Parish Pets’ grand opening will be held this Saturday, January 31, from noon to 4 p.m. at 4414 Government St. Check Instagram for updates.