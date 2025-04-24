First Look: New A.C. Lewis YMCA features two-story design, pools and 24-hour access

In time for summer, the new A.C. Lewis branch of YMCA of the Capital Area officially opens Monday, April 28. Completely rebuilt from the ground up, the state-of-the-art facility now includes a two-story gym and fitness center, two pools, a whirlpool, steam room, sauna and other wellness offerings. Current members of any Y can swipe in at the welcome desk to use the branch, while those considering membership can request a tour.

The A.C. Lewis YMCA is one of Baton Rouge’s oldest branches, originally built in 1963. For decades, it has been a key gathering spot in Mid City, attracting diverse members across a range of income levels, ages and races. It’s also served as the headquarters of the YMCA of the Capital Area, which oversees seven total branches. An eighth branch, Baranco-Clark, is open only for youth programming.

While the A.C. Lewis Y has long been a hub for sports leagues, fitness programs and summer camps, it needed updating. The building was razed in October 2023 to make way for a modern design, new aquatic facilities and a 100-unit apartment complex. The $30 million project took strategies from other Y locations nationwide, says Josh Landry, YMCA of the Capital Area’s interim president and CEO.

“We pulled from other best practices,” Landry says. “That’s the nice thing about being able to look at the more than 300 associations across the country.”

One of those amenities includes 24-hour access to the new second-floor workout room, Landry says. In a few months, members will be able to key in after hours to use the equipment in the upstairs area, akin to private health clubs like Anytime Fitness. The expansive space has dozens of treadmills and other aerobic and strength training machines, free weights, and zones for stretching and high-intensity interval training.

The exercise room also features an overlook of the new gym below, where basketball and volleyball games will take place. A small track, one-sixteenth of a mile in length, encircles the second floor overlook, allowing those using the upstairs exercise facility to see the gym below. The design feature celebrates the Y’s dual identity as both a health club and home to youth sports leagues, says A.C. Lewis Executive Director Matt Falcon.

“We want you to be able to see all the things the Y is about,” Falcon says.

The second floor exercise room also has large picture windows with natural light and a coffee area with tables for gathering and complimentary brews from River Road Coffees.

“Being able to socialize and drink coffee has always been a favorite part of the A.C. Lewis Y,” Falcon says.

Along with the new gym, the first floor includes a generous room for adult group exercise classes, a teen room with computers and a pingpong/air hockey table, and a free child care room for dropping off little ones during designated hours.

Outside, the facility boasts two new pools: a six-lane, 25-yard main pool and a smaller shaded pool for teaching swim lessons. Both have chillers and heaters enabling year-round use. The pool deck is also home to an outdoor whirlpool and offers access to a new steam room and sauna.

The first YMCA opened in Baton Rouge in 1925 on Fourth Street. That location was closed in 1963 with the opening of the A.C. Lewis branch in Mid City.

The Office of Community Development and Bearing Point Properties served as partners to the YMCA on the apartment complex, The Point at Mid City. Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the complex will rent a certain number of units at below-market rates to low- to moderate-income professionals like teachers and police officers. Contractor Milton J. Womack built the campus. Coleman Partners Architects designed the buildings.

During construction over the last nearly two years, A.C. Lewis members were able to use other Y branches, as well as a temporary location set up 1.2 miles aways on Florida Boulevard. Falcon says the temporary branch was able to hang on to about 60% of A.C. Lewis frequenters, but he believes many of them will flock back to the branch, especially now that its aquatic facility has returned.

“A lot of those members were going to the Manship Y to swim, but we think they’ll return,” Falcon says. “And we expect to pick up new members.”

Open daily, the A.C. Lewis YMCA is at 350 S. Foster Drive. Find more information at ymcabr.org/acl.