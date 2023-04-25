Could the film industry tax credit program be extended for another decade? Bill clears first hurdle

An extension of Louisiana’s film tax credit program passed through the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, which local film industry leaders hail as a first step to keeping the program alive.

The tax credit program was slated to sunset in 2025, but the bill would extend it for an additional decade. Along with extending the program, the bill also removes the program’s $180 million issuance cap.

The bill still has to pass in the full House and Senate before going into effect.

Film Baton Rouge Executive Director Katie Pryor calls the proposal and its passage through committee on Monday a “great first step” by the state in support of the film industry.

“The incentive keeps us competitive in this industry and allows us to grow the local creative economy,” Pryor says. “It’s nice knowing that these local graduates in film will have local jobs.”

National Treasure: Edge of History was the most recent major project to be filmed in Baton Rouge and was released on Disney+ in mid December. Crater, the first “big” film project since the pandemic, will be released next month on Disney+, Pryor says, and Master Gardener, filmed in St. Francisville, will be released in theaters in May as well.

There’s also a new feature film project that will begin filming in Baton Rouge the first week of May, but Pryor declined to provide additional details about the project. Read a recent 225 cover story about how the film industry has impacted local culture.

This story originally appeared in an April 24 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.