February 2026’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region
It’s Carnival time
The good times roll early this year! With Mardi Gras falling on Feb. 17, celebrations across the Capital Region are starting sooner than usual. Here’s a roundup of local parades:
Feb. 6 Krewe of Artemis
Feb. 7 Krewe Mystique de la Capitale
Feb. 7 Krewe of Orion
Feb. 7 Krewe of Ascension Mambo
Feb. 8 Mid City Gras
Feb. 13 Krewe of Southdowns
Feb. 14 Spanish Town Mardi Gras
Feb. 14 Royal Krewe of Royalty
Feb. 15 Zachary Mardi Gras
Feb. 15 Krewe of Comogo
Feb. 16 Krewe of Shenandoah
Feb. 17 New Roads Mardi Gras
Feb. 22 CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts
Feb. 3
Indie pop duo Cherub, famous for the viral hit “Doses & Mimosas,” hits Chelsea’s Live as part of its 2026 tour. chelseaslive.com
Feb. 5 + 12
Two new exhibitions arrive at the LSU Museum of Art in this month: “AI: Artistic Interpretations, Studio Art Quilt Associates” opens Feb. 5, and on Feb. 12, the museum hosts a “Champagne & Chagall” event coinciding with the opening of “Daphnis and Chloe and Other Lovers: Lithographs by Marc Chagall.” See them both at a free reception Feb. 26. lsumoa.org
Feb. 7
BREC hosts a day of education, entertainment and empowerment honoring Black History Month at “Shades of Greatness: A Celebration of Black Art & Culture.” Celebrate Black history with storytelling, music and tributes to influential leaders, plus a cultural marketplace featuring vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities. brec.org
Feb. 21
Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer takes his Find the Funny tour to Baton Rouge for a show at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. lbatonrouge.com
Feb. 22 + 23
“In The Mood” for swing music? The Glenn Miller Orchestra is stopping by Manship Theatre for two evenings of greatest hits, including “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” manshiptheatre.org
Feb. 28
Watch performances come to life during 225 Theatre Collective’s 24-Hour Theatre Festival. Writers, directors and actors will produce original short plays beginning Feb. 27, with final performances the next night at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. 225theatrecollective.com
Feb. 28
225 Fest returns to downtown Baton Rouge with a full day of live music, food trucks, local vendors and more in this celebration of the Capital Region’s vibrant culture. 225fest.com
On the road
NEW ORLEANS
Feb 12: Krewe of Muses, kreweofmuses.org
Feb 15: Krewe of Bacchus, kreweofbacchus.org
Feb 16: Zulu Lundi Gras Festival, lundigrasfestival.com
ACADIANA
Feb 14: Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, youngsville.us
Feb. 17: Courir de Mardi Gras & Chicken Run, eunicemardigras.com
Feb 13: Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette, gomardigras.com
This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.
