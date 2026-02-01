February 2026’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

It’s Carnival time

The good times roll early this year! With Mardi Gras falling on Feb. 17, celebrations across the Capital Region are starting sooner than usual. Here’s a roundup of local parades:

Feb. 6 Krewe of Artemis

Feb. 7 Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Feb. 7 Krewe of Orion

Feb. 7 Krewe of Ascension Mambo

Feb. 8 Mid City Gras

Feb. 13 Krewe of Southdowns

Feb. 14 Spanish Town Mardi Gras

Feb. 14 Royal Krewe of Royalty

Feb. 15 Zachary Mardi Gras

Feb. 15 Krewe of Comogo

Feb. 16 Krewe of Shenandoah

Feb. 17 New Roads Mardi Gras

Feb. 22 CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts

Feb. 3

Indie pop duo Cherub, famous for the viral hit “Doses & Mimosas,” hits Chelsea’s Live as part of its 2026 tour. chelseaslive.com

Feb. 5 + 12

Two new exhibitions arrive at the LSU Museum of Art in this month: “AI: Artistic Interpretations, Studio Art Quilt Associates” opens Feb. 5, and on Feb. 12, the museum hosts a “Champagne & Chagall” event coinciding with the opening of “Daphnis and Chloe and Other Lovers: Lithographs by Marc Chagall.” See them both at a free reception Feb. 26. lsumoa.org

Feb. 7

BREC hosts a day of education, entertainment and empowerment honoring Black History Month at “Shades of Greatness: A Celebration of Black Art & Culture.” Celebrate Black history with storytelling, music and tributes to influential leaders, plus a cultural marketplace featuring vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities. brec.org

Feb. 21

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer takes his Find the Funny tour to Baton Rouge for a show at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. lbatonrouge.com

Feb. 22 + 23

“In The Mood” for swing music? The Glenn Miller Orchestra is stopping by Manship Theatre for two evenings of greatest hits, including “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 28

Watch performances come to life during 225 Theatre Collective’s 24-Hour Theatre Festival. Writers, directors and actors will produce original short plays beginning Feb. 27, with final performances the next night at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. 225theatrecollective.com

Feb. 28

225 Fest returns to downtown Baton Rouge with a full day of live music, food trucks, local vendors and more in this celebration of the Capital Region’s vibrant culture. 225fest.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Feb 12: Krewe of Muses, kreweofmuses.org

Feb 15: Krewe of Bacchus, kreweofbacchus.org

Feb 16: Zulu Lundi Gras Festival, lundigrasfestival.com

ACADIANA

Feb 14: Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade​​, youngsville.us

Feb. 17: Courir de Mardi Gras & Chicken Run, eunicemardigras.com

Feb 13: Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette, gomardigras.com

This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.