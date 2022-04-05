Faith-based nonprofit Gardere Initiative uplifts local youth

Gardere Initiative is a small organization making a big impact. More than 50 children and teens are enrolled in its after-school program, and it provided food for 700 children weekly during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Every year, the group hosts its two biggest events: The Love Fest in December and the Gardere Initiative Back-to-School Extravaganza in August.

At the Love Fest, the group gives over 400 gifts to local families for the holidays. At the Back-to-School event, the organization donates 700-plus bags of school supplies to students. Students and families can also connect with helpful organizations and school representatives, and access vital services such as health screenings.

Day to day, the coalition focuses on educating and empowering youths to become resourceful, college-ready, young professionals. Gardere Initiative offers after-school tutoring, enrichment classes, career exploration services, connections to physical and mental health resources, legal advice and holiday and summer programs for children and youth.

“Education is the pathway out of poverty,” Gardere Initiative Executive Director Murelle Harrison says.

Before it became the hub it is now, Gardere Initiative started as a solution to a crime problem. When it was founded in 2006, Harrison says murder was on the rise in Gardere, and concerned churchgoers from several local congregations wanted to create positive change for the area. They started with connecting youth to proper mentors, activities and educational tools. In 2013, Harrison became the executive director, and the organization started working out of a facility on Ned Avenue next to BREC’s Hartley/Vey Park at Oak Villa.

As a neighborhood pillar helping an increasing number of families in need, Harrison says that despite its growth, Gardere Initiative still needs more funds, staff and volunteers to best serve the community.

Harrison wants to raise enough money for the Gardere Initiative to open its own permanent facility, with paid staff and reliable transportation to pick up and drop off students.

“If young people don’t have a path to higher education, what is there for them?” Harrison says. “We’re trying to help them stay motivated to stay in school. To do that, we need a permanent space, a staff and a van. We rent three units right now and use our personal vehicles to transport children without access to transportation. The community needs us.” Learn more or donate at gardereinitiative.org

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.