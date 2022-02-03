Explore Black history in Baton Rouge, sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge

In Baton Rouge, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Black history and culture. To help guide you through the city’s history, Visit Baton Rouge has curated a Black History Trail for locals and visitors to dig deep into why our city is as diverse and authentic as it is today. This Black History Month, learn the story of how Baton Rouge was the site of the nation’s first bus boycott almost 70 years ago. Since then, civil rights trail markers have been placed at historic sites across the city where the boycott took place.

From the African American museum downtown to the city’s oldest restaurant, known as the Chicken Shack, to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, our city is bursting with history that’s waiting to be shared. Baton Rouge has a story to tell. Click here to see why we’re one of the top destinations on African American heritage and civil rights trails across the country.