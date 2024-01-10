What to expect from this year’s Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival

The 18th Annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival (BRJFF) kicks off today, celebrating Jewish culture through the lens of cinema.

The festival, hosted at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge, promises a lineup of award-winning dramas and documentaries that not only entertain but shed light on the rich tapestry of the Jewish experience. Co-chair Ara Rubyan emphasizes the festival’s broader purpose: aiming to foster community recognition by showcasing various facets of Jewish life.

“The purpose of the festival is to share as many aspects of Jewish culture, art, science, drama and comedy,” Rubyan says. “Our mission is to try to bring people together around this topic.”

The festival, scheduled for Jan. 10, 11, 13 and 14, seeks to educate, entertain and inspire attendees with films that explore universal issues in the context of Jewish traditions, challenges and characters. Rubyan says the festival showcases the city as a progressive, multicultural and multi-ethnic community, and he’s grateful for the support of Baton Rouge audiences.

The films chosen this year were deliberately selected to elicit powerful emotions among its attendees because, Rubyan says, that is what they are going to remember after the credits roll.

”I want them to feel something from watching any or all of the movies,” Rubyan says. “I hope that everybody who comes to the festival this year or has come in the past retains some connection of empathy in that way, something they can carry with them that was pleasant, was moving, was sad, was happy.”

The film lineup

Tickets are $8.50 per screening and can be purchased online or at the Manship Theatre.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

The festival kicks off today with a special tribute to actor Gene Wilder, known for his iconic portrayals of Willy Wonka and Dr. Frederick Frankenstein. The evening will feature the screening of Remembering Gene Wilder, a documentary directed by Ron Frank. This film delves into Wilder’s collaborations with director Mel Brooks and his enduring impact on cinema, promising a nostalgic journey through Wilder’s characters.

Thursday, Jan. 11

The festival presents Closed Circuit, a chilling documentary directed by Tal Inbar. This film uses footage from various security cameras to unravel the events of a tragic night on June 8, 2016, when two men opened fire at a café in Tel Aviv’s Sarona Market, claiming four lives. Produced by Nancy Spielberg, Closed Circuit explores trauma shared by the victims, providing a poignant perspective on the aftermath of the tragic events.

Saturday, Jan. 13

The event screens Not Quite Kosher, a compelling drama directed by Stefan Sarazin and Peter Keller. It follows Ben, an ultra-Orthodox Jew from Brooklyn, sent on a mission to save the once-largest Jewish community in the world. Stranded in the Sinai desert with a grumpy Bedouin named Adel, their survival becomes intertwined. As they navigate challenges, the film explores themes of cultural differences, unlikely friendships and the resilience of the human spirit.

Sunday, Jan. 14

The festival concludes with Vishniac, a documentary directed by Laura Bialis. The film pays homage to Roman Vishniac, renowned for his photographic journey through Eastern Europe in the late 1930s. Vishniac’s photographs, initially intended to raise funds for impoverished Jewish communities, now stand as the last visual records of a world wiped out by history. The documentary also highlights Vishniac’s contributions as a scientist, particularly in the field of microscopic photography.