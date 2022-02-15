‘Exercise-in-a-pill,’ sponsored by Pennington Biomedical

To help solve this crisis, researchers in the Integrative Physiology and Molecular Medicine Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical Research Center are working on a new “exercise-in-a-pill” treatment.

This line of research stems from the idea that if we know which factors produced during exercise make people healthier, perhaps we can isolate them and give them as a medical therapy. In essence, we might be able to “exercise” people without them having to do the work. Researchers have already shown how “exercise-in-a-pill” could help prevent blood sugar from rising and fat from being stored.

For those with physical handicaps or chronic health problems that prevent them from exercising regularly, this revolutionary pill could undoubtedly improve their health status.

Click here to learn more.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE