Submit your nominations for Business Report’s Excellence in Health Care Awards

In a region where health care is a defining force in the economy, resilience and quality of life, a new initiative is set to recognize the leaders, clinicians and organizations strengthening care delivery across the Capital Region.

Nominations are now open for Business Report’s Excellence in Health Care Awards, which will celebrate leadership, innovation and measurable impact across the region’s health care ecosystem.

Learn more about the Excellence in Health Care Awards and nominate people, organizations and initiatives here. The deadline for nominations is April 17.

As the Capital Region grows, its health care system is being asked to do more—serve a larger and more diverse population, support a rapidly expanding economy and adapt to rising complexity in care delivery. Significant investment in medical campuses, specialty services, research and workforce development is reshaping care across Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes, but progress depends on leadership, innovation and execution at every level.

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The awards recognize individuals, teams and organizations meeting that moment. Seven categories will be recognized: Outstanding Health Care Executive, Emerging Health Care Leader, Outstanding Practitioner, Outstanding Health Organization, Achievement in Innovation, Lifetime Achievement Award and the Community Impact Award.

The program will culminate in a formal dinner and awards ceremony in Baton Rouge on Aug. 12 at the Crowne Plaza. Finalists and honorees will be recognized during the event and featured in the August edition of Business Report.

Eligibility is open to individuals and organizations making a measurable impact within the Capital Region’s health care ecosystem, including hospitals and clinics, private practices, research institutions, public health agencies and community-based initiatives. Nominations will be accepted through April 17 and evaluated by an independent selection panel of respected health care professionals.

Learn more about the awards and submit a nomination.