Energy companies team up to make Capital Region a leader in carbon reduction

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced the formation of the Baton Rouge Area Carbon Reduction Alliance this month.

The alliance, made up mostly of industry representatives, aims to drive sustainable economic growth by positioning the Capital Region as a leader in energy transition, the global energy sector’s shift to provide energy resources with net-zero greenhouse emissions.

According to BRAC’s announcement, the alliance will build on the momentum of over $20 billion in publicly announced projects since 2020 being considered for the Baton Rouge area. These projects consist of sustainable investments such as renewable fuels, green and blue hydrogen, CCUS, solar power and circular plastics. Calls to BRAC for additional information were not immediately returned.

“No state is better positioned to lead energy transition and decarbonization innovation,” says Robert Twilley, LSU Office of Research and Economic Development interim vice president. “Our state’s energy infrastructure, global ports, agricultural feedstocks, coastal geology and hydrogen storage, along with well-capitalized industry, and well-trained workforce in process technology and university research capacity, uniquely position us to lead in this initiative.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Louisiana Climate Task Force Plan shows that Louisiana had net greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 216 million metric tons annually in 2021, with 66% of those emissions coming from the industrial sector. The Carbon Capture Coalition, a national nonpartisan collaboration of more than 100 companies, unions, conservation, and environmental policy organizations estimates Louisiana could create up to 4,900 project jobs annually over a 15-year period and 2,500 permanent jobs, while capturing 40 million metric tons of CO2 per year.

Below are organizations currently represented in the alliance:

Air Liquide Air Products Wilbert’s Sons BASF Bernhard Capital Partners Colonial Pipeline CF Industries Denbury Dow DRAX Biomass EnLink Midstream Entergy ExxonMobil Fidelis New Energy Great Plains Institute Grön Fuels Linde Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Louisiana Economic Development LSU Methanex Oxy Phillips 66 Placid Refinery Shell Shintech Talos Energy



