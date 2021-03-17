Employees are slowly starting to return to Baton Rouge offices

Brent Sims knew going back to the office would mean masks and social distancing in open-glass cubicles. But he didn’t realize how much he’d missed his copy machine, the never-ending supply of paper, or, most of all, the change of scenery.

After several months of working from home, Sims, principal at Rockit Science Agency, had gotten used to sharing a workspace—and office supplies—with his school-age children. So by the time he returned to his Perkins Road office last fall, its new, COVID-friendly layout and the gentle hum of typing and light chatter reminded him more of Starbucks.

“When everybody came back, they were all like, ‘This is great,’” Sims says. “Going to work is a bit of an escape for people nowadays.”