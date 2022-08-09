Electric Depot partner plans mixed-use redevelopment of century-old building

Kimble Properties is planning a mixed-use development in a 99-year-old building on the south side of Government Street east of South 14th Street.

Anthony Kimble says the project reflects his firm’s focus on the Government Street corridor, which also involves a stake in Electric Depot, the $20 million redevelopment of an Entergy substation that opened on the other side of Government Street in 2019.

Plans for the new project include a restaurant, lounge, event space and offices. Kimble says he has interested tenants but isn’t ready to disclose their identity.

The site is the former home of the Valley House Hotel, though Kimble says evidence indicates it burned down prior to 1920. The current 22,500-square-foot brick building dates back to 1923, he says.

When acquiring the property in 2020, Kimble also bought the land next door, which will be used for parking.

The Planning Commission and the Metro Council would have to approve rezoning the property from its current light industrial designation for the project to go forward. The proposal is consistent with surrounding uses and conforms to the comprehensive land-use plan, according to planning staff.