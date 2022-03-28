The Edible Book Festival, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

The Edible Book Festival is an international celebration of books, food and bad puns, held on or around April Fool’s Day each year. Participants are invited to choose a book and create some type of edible representation of its title or wordplay on its title. Join us as we gather at the Main Library at Goodwood on Sunday, April 3, 2-4:30 p.m. to see the bookish fare concocted to amuse, amaze, or yes, even disgust onlookers and fellow participants. Starting at 2:30, vote for your favorites in categories such as Best in Show, Wittiest, Least Appetizing and more! Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. To submit an entry, just bring your punny creation to the Library at 2 p.m. to be displayed. Examples from past festivals are as seen above: (l to r): Nineteen Eighty-S’more; Grape Expectations; The Kit-Kat in the Hat; and Don Qui-Hoagie and Sancho Pizza. Click here for more information!