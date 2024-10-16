D’s Garden Center closes Mid City location

Local plant nursery D’s Garden Center has closed its location between The Parker Barber and Barracuda Taco Stand on Government Street.

The location opened at the former site of Garden District Nursery in 2022 as part of developer Garrison Neill’s mixed-use plans for the Mid City neighborhood.

D’s Garden Center owner Darren Duffy tells Daily Report that the location’s lack of parking was the primary reason for the closure.

“We were up for our lease renewal and, unfortunately, the developer has never been able to get an extended parking lot approved,” Duffy says. “For the barber shop and the taco stand, the parking situation is perfect, but with all of the mulch and other heavy material that we and our customers have to carry, it just wasn’t working out for us.”

Duffy emphasizes that the decision to close was not due to any lack of support from the community.

“Our customers loved us being there,” he says. “It was really just the parking situation that hampered us.”

Looking forward, Duffy says he fully supports Neill’s vision for Government Street and that he hopes another tenant more suited to the property can be found.

“The development is great and the developer is a fantastic guy,” he says. “I’m hopeful for him. We enjoyed being there and we’re sorry it didn’t work out for us.”

D’s Garden Center’s Pecue Lane location remains open.

