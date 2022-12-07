Drunk driving in Louisiana, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

It’s safe to say that Louisianans can turn just about anything into a party—Mardi Gras, football season … even hurricanes. If alcohol is added to the mix, it can be dangerous, especially when people drink and drive.

Louisiana has seen some chilling drunk driving statistics over the years and has previously been the state with the highest rate of fatal drunk driving crashes. When you are drinking, always be aware of your condition and that of others around you. It could save lives. To learn more about Louisiana’s drunk driving statistics, click HERE.