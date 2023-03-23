Downtown program offering happy hour specials, perks looks to expand

An initiative launched last year to encourage downtown workers to linger in the area past 5 p.m. is being expanded to downtown event attendees and residents.

Launched in November, Work Downtown, Play Downtown offers special Happy hour deals to people who work downtown, with workers showing their state or city-parish badge or downtown business cards to participating businesses to receive the deals. There are currently 21 restaurants and bars participating in the initiative.

Since launching, there have been roughly 1,000 scans of the QR code on signs throughout downtown advertising the initiative, says founder Luke Lognion.

“We expected from the beginning that it would take some time to grow and we have been seeing that growth,” Lognion says, noting he’s received positive feedback from partnered restaurants. “It’s not a big explosion of people running but we have seen people coming in and asking about the initiative.”

Downtown Development District Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal says she’s also received positive feedback from downtown workers using the program.

“It’s given restaurants a boost,” Sayal says.

The DDD is one of four program sponsors, along with Brass by Circa 1857, owned by Lognion; Visit Baton Rouge; and the Downtown Business Association. Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, managing director of the DBA, was unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

There are two expansions underway for the program, Lognion says. First, the initiative will be available for attendees at certain conferences and events such as the Louisiana Marathon and Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

Lognion, a Spanish Town resident, is also working to expand the program to his fellow downtown residents. He plans to buy plastic membership cards that residents can pick up from his shop with proof of residency.

“Downtown is a great place to be for both working and entertainment,” Lognion says. “You can walk to a countless number of bars and restaurants and enjoy yourself.”

This story originally appeared in a March 21 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.