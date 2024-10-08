Downtown hotel wraps up extensive renovations

Hotel Indigo in downtown Baton Rouge recently celebrated the completion of a year’s worth of renovations.

Those renovations saw all 93 of the hotel’s guest rooms “stripped down to the studs and completely redone,” according to General Manager Barry Gambold. The hotel’s gym, lobby and restaurant were also overhauled, and its exterior got a fresh coat of paint, as well.

Gambold tells Daily Report that the project got its start in 2019 but was put on hold due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction began in earnest in November of last year.

“We’re about five years behind schedule but we finally got it done,” Gambold says.

The hotel’s newly refurbished restaurant, King Bar & Bistro, reopened in June with a Creole-centric menu while work continued on the rest of the property.

“We felt that the grand opening of the restaurant gave us a nice little kick in the market,” Gambold says. “With the opening of the hotel, we feel that we’re probably at the top of the market right now.”

The total cost of the renovations sits somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million, Gambold says. The work was performed by Louisiana-based construction firm Lemoine with the help of an out-of-state design team.

The Indigo brand is managed by InterContinental Hotels Group. Hotel Indigo is located at the intersection of Convention and Lafayette streets.

