Downtown Baton Rouge parking is about to get an overhaul

After years of delays, the city-parish last month signed a contract for a new street parking system in downtown Baton Rouge and the first shipment of parking kiosks could be installed as soon as next month, WBRZ-TV reports.

The agreement, signed last month with Parkeon/Flowbird Urban Intelligence, was put on hold during the pandemic because of supply chain issues, as previously reported by Daily Report.

There will be 100 solar-powered kiosks stationed around downtown, and visitors will be able to pay with their credit card or by using an app. The kiosks won’t accept coins.