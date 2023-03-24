What does downtown Baton Rouge need? Let local officials know

Baton Rouge’s Downtown Development District has launched a public survey to inform the strategic planning process that will guide the DDD over the next five years.

Downtown residents, visitors, business and property owners, and workers are encouraged to complete the survey to help identify ways the DDD can best serve its stakeholders and the entire community.

“Developing a strategic plan for the next five years is a critical step in how we direct our office’s efforts,” says Whitney Hoffman Sayal, the DDD’s executive director. “It is important that the public is included in this process, as downtown is the heart of our community and impacts our collective success.”

Residents who don’t spend much time downtown still have a stake in the area’s success, she says. For example, a vibrant downtown is thought to be important for attracting and retaining young professionals, and downtown often is the “face of the community” for visitors, including those considering a permanent move.

The DDD has budgeted about $50,000 for the strategic plan, which includes about $42,000 for consultant LaFargue LLC while leaving room for additional spending on marketing. Sayal expects to present a plan to the DDD board later this year, possibly in August.

You can take the survey here. The DDD plans to leave the survey open until mid-April.

