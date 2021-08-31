Download the 225 Magazine app to stay up-to-date on all things Baton Rouge

Imagine having a guide to everything you want to know about Baton Rouge food, things to do and culture at your fingertips. Enter: 225 Magazine, now in app form.
Our team launched the 225 Magazine app in the fall of 2020, aiming to bring you a fresh way to access news, guides and offers about Baton Rouge restaurants and bars, arts and entertainment, people and style.
It’s all delivered to your phone or tablet so you never miss a thing produced by 225‘s team of award-winning content creators.
225 Magazine app features include:
• First Looks inside brand-new restaurants
• Coverage on community events and news
• Guides to restaurants and bars, including the annual Best of 225 Awards
• Interviews with community leaders, musicians and artists
• Local sports coverage
• Special offers to local restaurants, bars and other businesses