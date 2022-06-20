Don’t let bites and stings bug you this summer, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Most insect bites and stings are mild and can be treated easily at home, but some can transmit disease-causing bacteria, viruses, or even parasites. Use these tips from The Baton Rouge Clinic if you are bitten or stung this summer.

For mild reactions, move to a safe area to avoid more bites or stings, remove any stingers by gently scraping over the area (don’t squeeze), and gently wash the area with soap and water. Apply a cold rag or ice to reduce the swelling and try to identify what bit you. Seek medical care if you are allergic, don’t feel well, or if the swelling gets worse and shows signs of infection. For a tick bite, remove the tick carefully with tweezers and take a picture of it. If you can’t remove it completely, a rash develops, or you develop flu-like symptoms, call your doctor. For more information, click here.