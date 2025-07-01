Don’t forget to submit nominees for inRegister Magazine’s Women with a Cause issue

It’s not too late to send in submissions for inRegister‘s annual Women with a Cause issue. The deadline for submissions is July 11, 2025.

Our sister publication is looking for local women who give back to the community selflessly through nonprofit work, whether that be with children, animals, litter or so much more. A select group will be chosen to be a part of inRegister‘s September edition, with the stories of their charitable work and the impact they, and the organizations they contribute to, are making in the local community.

Fill out the form here to nominate, and read the profiles of the 2024 Women with a Cause honorees here.

This story was originally published by inRegister on May 28. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.