Dixie Landin’ closes after short season

A few weeks after the announcement that Blue Bayou would not open this year, Dixie Landin’ Theme Park announced on social media Monday that it would close for the rest of the 2025 season.

WBRZ-TV reports that park owner Sam Haynes Jr. stated the theme park would be closing permanently due to a lack of attendance after only eight days of operation.

Haynes declined to confirm the closure and declined to comment when reached by Daily Report Monday afternoon.

Haynes told WBRZ that he plans to open Blue Bayou next year, although it is unclear what his plans are for the Dixie Landin’ property.

Haynes owns six parcels that contain and surround the parks. The land has a market value of $3 million, with an assessed value of $349,520, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Tax Assessor’s website.

Haynes has owned the properties since 1996, according to tax assessor records. In 2016, he purchased nearly 12 acres of land off Perkins Road from the Kleinpeter family for overflow parking at the parks in two separate transactions for $10 and other considerations.

Blue Bayou Water Park in Baton Rouge opened in 1989. Dixie Landin’ Theme Park was added in 1999.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on June 2. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.