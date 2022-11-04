×
Diabetes screening, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Did you know that diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.? Because of the complications associated with it, diabetes can lead to the development of kidney disease, neuropathy, and retinopathy, and can even increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (leading to heart attack and stroke). Many people with pre-diabetes and diabetes have no symptoms in the early stages, so screening plays an important role in identifying them. For some with pre-diabetes, early treatment and lifestyle changes can effectively prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends that screenings for adults begin at age 35, but it should be earlier if you have risk factors. Screening should be performed at least once every three  years unless a diagnosis of pre-diabetes is made, in which case yearly testing is recommended. For more information on diabetes risk factors and screenings, click here. details


