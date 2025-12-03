Deck your tech with these downloadable backgrounds for December

December might bring cold temps, but we’re bringing the heat with stylish tech backgrounds featuring photos from our December 2025 issue.

That’s right, we’re gifting our readers festive wallpapers so you can deck your screens with fresh photos this month.

Scroll on for options for your computer. We even dressed a few up with December calendars, too. Click your favorites below, and save them to your device.

Sucré’s macaron trees

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

No calendar

Pura Vida Coffee Bar’s latte

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

No calendar

Festive wrapping from local boutiques

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

No calendar

These photos were originally published in the December 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.