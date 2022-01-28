How the DASH diet can lower blood pressure, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Here is a list of food groups and the number of servings for an 1,800-calorie diet:

Grains, 7-8 servings a day; Vegetables, 4 servings a day; Fruit, 4 servings a day; Fat-free or low-fat dairy, 2-3 servings a day; Lean meat, poultry and fish, 2 servings or less a day; Nuts, seeds and legumes, 2-3 servings a week; Fats and oils, 2-3 servings a day; Sweets and added sugars, 5 servings or fewer per week.

For more information and examples of the DASH diet, visit The Baton Rouge Clinic’s website.

