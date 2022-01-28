How the DASH diet can lower blood pressure, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, affects about one of every three adults. Having hypertension increases your risk for heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and heart failure. The DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure by encouraging the reduction of sodium in your diet, and by eating a variety of foods rich in nutrients that can help lower blood pressure.
Here is a list of food groups and the number of servings for an 1,800-calorie diet:
Grains, 7-8 servings a day; Vegetables, 4 servings a day; Fruit, 4 servings a day; Fat-free or low-fat dairy, 2-3 servings a day; Lean meat, poultry and fish, 2 servings or less a day; Nuts, seeds and legumes, 2-3 servings a week; Fats and oils, 2-3 servings a day; Sweets and added sugars, 5 servings or fewer per week.