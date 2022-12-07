Dangerous intersections in Denham Springs, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Safe driving in Louisiana requires paying attention to your own actions as well as those of the drivers around you—particularly when traveling through an intersection. Drivers must be in the correct lane, must know how and when to yield to others, and should know what to do when a traffic light is out.

Given that over half of all crashes occur at intersections, it’s no surprise that many intersections in Denham Springs, Louisiana, are a hotspot for wrecks—including interstates, highways and smaller roads. To learn more about dangerous intersections in Denham Springs, click HERE.