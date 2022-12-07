Dangerous intersections in Baton Rouge, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Baton Rouge’s population is on the rise, making it the second most populated city in Louisiana. With more residents come more people on the roads, which of course means more accidents, especially at intersections.

If there is anything notable about driving in Louisiana’s capital city, it’s that traffic can be a nightmare at various hours of the day. When drivers fail to follow or even understand the rules of driving through an intersection, people can get seriously injured, so it’s extremely important to stay alert when approaching and passing through an intersection. To learn more about the most dangerous intersections in Baton Rouge, click HERE.