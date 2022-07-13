Creative Bloc planning to add Nicholson Drive location

The team behind downtown’s Creative Bloc coworking space is opening a second location on Nicholson Drive called Creative Bloc @ The Field House, founder John Jackson announced Monday.

Construction on the 8,400-square-foot location will begin later this month, and digital marketing agency BBR will be among the first tenants.

Jackson says that interest in coworking space has increased since 2020 due to more startups in the region and the rise of remote work during the pandemic. Creative Bloc first opened in 2014.

Creative Bloc’s expansion is in step with prior projections of the coworking market, which is expected to keep growing nationwide, according to a past Daily Report. International coworking provider Space opened an office in Perkins Rowe last year, adding 18,000 square feet to Baton Rouge’s inventory of shared office space.

