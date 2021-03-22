COVID-19 is reshaping the Baton Rouge fitness experience

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, local gyms are reopening to a markedly changed fitness world.

Of course, people are expected to return to gyms and boutique fitness studios. But many have also invested in Pelotons and other expensive home fitness gear during the pandemic and have found the same social fulfillment from live rides and other home-based workouts.

