Thousands of rubber ducks will race down Baton Rouge’s City Park Golf Course Stream on Saturday, June 9, competing for three valuable grand prizes.

The ducks are now sold out, but were previously available for participants to “adopt” for the Duck Derby race. All proceeds benefited Knock Knock Children’s Museum.

The parent of the first place duck will take home the derby’s grand prize: a trip to San Francisco. The second place finisher will win a trip to Austin, Texas, and the third place finisher will be awarded an adventure right here in Baton Rouge. All three prizes also include a number of additional rewards, such as gift cards, tickets to museums and more. See what each prize has to offer here.

And no fear—even if you weren’t able to score a duck, you can still watch the race and enjoy activities like face painting, games, a petting zoo, bounce house and more.

Funds raised through the derby will support the museum’s Who’s There? Annual Fund, which helps to sustain the organization’s programming, outreach and education initiatives, and allows the museum to continue to provide fun and engaging learning opportunities for children and adults alike.

The Knock Knock Duck Derby will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more info here.