Coming soon to Saints games: ordering via Waitr app

Waitr Holdings, soon to be known as ASAP, has announced a partnership with the New Orleans Saints to bring in-stadium ordering to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In certain sections, fans will be able to order food and beverages from their phones using the new ASAP app. Read the announcement.

The delivery and payments technology company also announced a deal to provide the same service for New York Jets and New York Giants home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last week.

Waitr has faced threats of having its stock delisted for failing multiple times since 2019 to keep its price above $1. Nasdaq recently granted the company additional time to improve its financial performance on the condition that the company would complete a reverse stock split, a measure that Waitr shareholders previously rejected in June.

