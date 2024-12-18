The Christmas Give brings comfort and joy to local children

Nearly 20 years ago, Laura and Steven Smith felt the call to provide gifts for a family in need during the holiday season. They adopted a family through a church program and excitedly arrived at their home with dolls, toys and a decadent dessert, only to find that the children had no socks, their shoes were too small, the front door was being held shut with a rubber band and what the family wanted most was a warm meal to share.

The Smiths left heartbroken, returning later with the items the family needed and a renewed perspective on what it means to show up and help. The following year, in 2008, they began The Christmas Give out of their garage. They spent the holiday season collecting necessities like clothes, toiletries and food, along with toys and meaningful gifts to distribute to people nominated by friends, family and neighbors. Families experiencing financial hardship, battling cancer, dealing with a recent job loss and other difficulties qualify to be recipients of The Christmas Give.

Since its founding, the operation has expanded and evolved, though the mission to make the holidays brighter for local families has remained the focus.

“In 2014, they added the Gardere Community Christian School initiative,”says Christie Viso, who serves as the team leader for the Christmas Socks and Shoes Fundraiser benefiting Gardere Community Christian School. “And since 2014, we have been raising money to get all the students and staff brand new shoes.”

Through a partnership with New Balance of Baton Rouge/Big River Footwear Co., the annual fundraiser provides new, custom-fitted shoes for each student and staff member. This year, The Christmas Give aims to provide 170 pairs of shoes along with two pairs of socks for each child, with a fundraising goal of $10,666.90.

Volunteers will meet at the Renaissance Hotel to fill and organize the personalized gift bags, which are complete with care items, an activity or toy and a blanket.

“Whenever we get the kids’ items, we try to make it something that could fit in their backpack,” Viso explains, noting that this is to cater to children who frequently move from one place to another, bringing only their backpacks. “For example, we give them a blanket so they can always have something of their own to cuddle with, and we focus on providing them with comfortable shoes that properly fit. Last year, we included a cross necklace craft kit. So you had to string up the cross, and we could put it in each of the kids’ bags. And we try to get them one special toy, which the Squishmallows have been a hit for all ages.”

For those interested in donating to The Christmas Give Christmas Socks and Shoes Fundraiser, checks should be made to New Balance and dropped off at The Market Real Estate Co. office at 4983 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite A on or before December 6. This year, The Christmas Give School Party, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will deliver gifts, is set for December 16, with volunteer opportunities available.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.